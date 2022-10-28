Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2022: NUVL,GILD,DVA

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 3.0%.

In company news, Nuvalent (NUVL) rallied Friday, at one point climbing 84% to a new, all-time high of $40.33 a share, after saying its NVL-520 drug candidate showed encouraging preliminary signs of activity across all five dosing levels during the dose-escalation portion of phase 1/2 testing, with 48% of the patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer demonstrating partial responses. More than three-quarters of the 21 response-evaluable patients were continuing their NVL-520 treatments, the company said. Nuvalent shares recently were 52% higher.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) gained more than 12% after late Thursday reporting Q3 results topping analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and the specialty drug maker also raising its guidance for non-GAAP FY22 net income above Wall Street expectations. It also increased its forecast for product sales this year to a new range of $25.9 billion to $26.2 billion compared with its prior view expecting between $24.5 billion to $25 billion in FY22 sales, straddling the $26 billion analyst mean.

DaVita (DVA) was slumping more than 27%, staying within close range of its lowest share price in nearly two years, after the kidney dialysis chain reported fiscal Q3 results trailing analyst estimates for the September quarter and also cut its FY22 earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting net income this year in a range of $6.20 to $6.70 per share, down from $7.50 to $8.50 per share previously and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted FY22 profit of $7.77 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.