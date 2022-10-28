US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2022: DVA, ABBV, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was flat and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

DaVita (DVA) was down more than 18% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per diluted share, down from $2.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.77.

AbbVie (ABBV) reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.66, up from $2.83 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.56. AbbVie was almost 4% lower recently.

Sanofi (SNY) gained nearly 3% after it reported Q3 business earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, of 2.88 euros ($2.87) per share, up from 2.18 euros per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 2.68 euros per share, if comparable.

