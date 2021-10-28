Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2021: CYH,HCWB,IFRX,RFL

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gained 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.7%, extending its midday advance.

In company news, Community Health Systems (CYH) shares jumped 19% after the hospital chain reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.69 per share, from $0.18 per share a year earlier and ahead of the average analyst estimate of $0.13 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue slipped 0.3% year-over-year to $3.12 billion but also exceeded the $3.02 billion Street view.

InflaRx (IFRX) climbed nearly 39% after saying six of the seven patients with pyoderma gangraenosum in a phase 2a study cohort for its vilobelimab drug candidate showed clinical remissions in neutrophil-driven autoinflammatory skin disease following 2,400-milligram treatments every two weeks. The company next wants to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration to design a late-stage trial for vilobelimab.

HCW Biologics (HCWB) shares soared 69% after US regulators cleared the company to begin phase 1b testing of its HCW9218 immuno-oncology drug candidate in patients with pancreatic cancer. During preclinical studies, HCW9218 worked to enhance the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy on melanoma and pancreatic cancer while also alleviating the unwanted effects of those treatments on normal tissues, according to the company.

Among decliners, Rafael Holdings (RFL) plunged more than 73% after saying a combination of its devimistat drug candidate and the FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint during phase 3 testing, with a median overall survival of 11.1 months in the devimistat arm compared with 11.7 months in patients treated with FOLFIRINOX alone. An independent data monitoring committee also recommended stopping a separate trial of devimistat as a leukemia treatment for lack of efficacy, the company said.

