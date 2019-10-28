Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2019: GHSI, PHG, UNH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.39%

PFE: +0.35%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +1.02%

AMGN: +0.17%

Most health care giants were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI), which was declining by more than 14% after it filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $27.5 million shares of securities.

(=) Philips (PHG) was flat as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of EUR0.46 ($0.51) per share, up from $0.42 per share in the comparable quarter last year but missing the consensus view of EUR0.50 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is under investigation by New York's Department of Financial Services after a study found that its algorithm prioritized the health care needs of white patients over sicker black patients, The Wall Street Journal reported. UnitedHealth Group was flat in recent trading.

