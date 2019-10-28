Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2019: CRSP,KZIA,GHSI

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.95%

PFE +1.44%

ABT +1.26%

MRK -0.13%

AMGN +0.65%

Health care stocks were rising Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) rose 8.6% after the genetic therapy firm said it earned $2.40 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $1.07 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus projecting a $0.93 per share loss. Revenue soared to $211.9 million from just $563,000 last year, also beating the $83.7 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) climbed fractionally on Monday after the Australian biotechnology company priced a AUD4 million private placement of 10 million shares at AUD0.40 each. The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund development of Cantrixil drug candidate for ovarian cancer and its GDC-0084 prospective inhibitor to treat glioblastoma in adults.

(-) Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) dropped 33% after the maker of condition-specific medical foods priced an $8.4 million public offering of 24.5 million shares of its common stock at 34.2 cents each, representing a 21% discount to Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of Series B warrants to buy another share, also exercisable at 34.2 cents apiece, for each share they purchased through the offering.

