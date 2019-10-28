Health Care Sector Update for 10/28/2019: AZN,CRSP,KZIA,GHSI

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks eased slightly Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.9% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) AstraZeneca (AZN) was climbing fractionally in late Monday trade after saying its previously approved Imfinzi cancer medication, together with one of five different platinum-based chemotherapies, improved progression-free survival in patients with previously untreated stage IV non-small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy alone. A triple combination of Imfinzi, chemotherapy and the company's temelimumab anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody also demonstrated an increase in progression-free survival, meeting the secondary endpoint of the phase III trial. The company did not provide specific data for any of the test groups.

In other sector news:

(+) CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) rose 12% after the genetic therapy firm said it earned $2.40 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $1.07 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus projecting a $0.93 per share loss. Revenue soared to $211.9 million from just $563,000 last year, also beating the $83.7 million analyst mean.

(+) Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) climbed fractionally on Monday after the Australian biotechnology company priced a AUD4 million private placement of 10 million shares at AUD0.40 each. The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund the development of Cantrixil drug candidate for ovarian cancer and its GDC-0084 prospective inhibitor to treat glioblastoma in adults.

(-) Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) dropped over 35% after the maker of condition-specific medical foods priced an $8.4 million public offering of 24.5 million shares of its common stock at 34.2 cents each, representing a 21% discount to Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of Series B warrants to buy another share, also exercisable at 34.2 cents apiece, for each share they purchased through the offering.

