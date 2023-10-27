Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2023: SNY, PTCT, DXCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.3% higher recently.

Sanofi (SNY) was slipping past 16% as it reported Q3 earnings of 2.55 euros ($2.69) per share, down from 2.88 euros a year earlier.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was retreating by 18% after it posted a Q3 diluted loss of $1.76 per share, widening from a loss of $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.06.

DexCom (DXCM) was advancing by more than 16% after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

