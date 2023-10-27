Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2023: ICU, DXCM, PTCT

Health care stocks were weaker Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.9%.

In corporate news, SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares jumped past 22% after it withdrew its Sept. 8 registration statement. The company said it has chosen not to pursue the sale of securities due to current market conditions.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) slumped 22% after it posted a Q3 diluted loss of $1.76 per share, widening from a loss of $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.06.

DexCom (DXCM) shares gained 10% after analysts increased their price targets on the company, following better-than-expected Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.