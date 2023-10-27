Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2023: APLM, ICU, PTCT, DXCM

Health care stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 1.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.4%.

In corporate news, Apollomics (APLM) shares surged 80%, a day after the company said its experimental treatment vebreltinib was found to benefit a person with brain tumor.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares jumped 28% after the company withdrew its Sept. 8 registration statement, opting not to pursue the sale of securities due to current market conditions.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) slumped 22% after the company posted a Q3 diluted loss of $1.76 per share, widening from a loss of $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.06.

DexCom (DXCM) shares gained 9.7% after analysts increased their price targets on the company following better-than-expected Q3 results.

