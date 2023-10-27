News & Insights

US Markets
APLM

Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2023: APLM, ICU, PTCT, DXCM

October 27, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 1.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.4%.

In corporate news, Apollomics (APLM) shares surged 80%, a day after the company said its experimental treatment vebreltinib was found to benefit a person with brain tumor.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares jumped 28% after the company withdrew its Sept. 8 registration statement, opting not to pursue the sale of securities due to current market conditions.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) slumped 22% after the company posted a Q3 diluted loss of $1.76 per share, widening from a loss of $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.06.

DexCom (DXCM) shares gained 9.7% after analysts increased their price targets on the company following better-than-expected Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLM
ICU
PTCT
DXCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.