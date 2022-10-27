US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2022: TDOC, MRK, TAK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.72% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.65%.

Teladoc (TDOC) advanced by more than 12% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.45 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.53 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.57 per share.

Merck (MRK) was 1.6% higher after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85 per diluted share, up from $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was 0.6% higher after it reported an H1 core profit of 288 yen ($1.97) per share, up from 214 yen per share a year ago.

