Health Care Sector Update for 10/27/2022: BMRN, AMED, ALGN, WST

Health care stocks still were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.1%.

In company news, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) declined 7.2% after the company narrowed its Q3 net loss, reporting a loss of $0.04 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on its $0.20 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share net loss. Total revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $505.3 million but also missed the $515.9 million analyst mean.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) slid more than 13% after the injectable drug packaging company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.03 per share, down compared with its $2.06 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Q3 net sales also lagged analyst expectations and the company also cut its FY22 earnings and sales guidance below Wall Street projections.

Amedisys (AMED) also dropped 13% after the home health care and hospice company late Wednesday reported a decline in Q3 net income to $0.79 per share from $1.37 per share during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.37 per share. It also cut its FY22 earnings forecast, now expecting between $4.82 to $4.93 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with its prior guidance expecting between $5.23 to $5.45 per share and the Wall Street consensus expecting a $5.22 per share adjusted profit this year.

Align Technology (ALGN) fell over 18% after the mail-order orthodontics company overnight reported a drop in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $1.36 per share, more than halving its $2.87 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.17 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue fell 12.2% from year-ago levels to $890.3 million, also missing the $973 million analyst mean.

