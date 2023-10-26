Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2023: SNOA, EW, BPMC, LIFW

Health care stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In company news, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) shares tumbled 50% after the company priced a public offering of 8.5 million shares at $0.20 per share, targeting gross proceeds of about $1.7 million.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) fell 8.1% after investment firms lowered their price targets on the stock, following the company's Q3 results.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) shares surged 26% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

MSP Recovery (LIFW) soared 34% after Chief Executive Officer John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 of the company's shares.

