Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2023: BPMC, LIFW, IBRX

October 26, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Health care stocks were retreating Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) edged up 0.1%.

In company news, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) shares surged 29% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

MSP Recovery (LIFW) shares soared 36% after Chief Executive John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 of the company's shares.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) gained 11% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for review its resubmitted biologics license application for N-803 plus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

