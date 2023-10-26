News & Insights

US Markets
BMY

Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2023: BMY, MRK, TAK, XLV, IBB

October 26, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.3% lower recently while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was declining by more than 5% after it posted a Q3 revenue of $10.97 billion, down from $11.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $10.96 billion.

Merck (MRK) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, up from $1.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.95. Merck was 0.6% lower pre-bell.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was down more than 3% after it reported first-half fiscal 2023 core earnings of 261 yen ($1.74) per share, a 9.4% decline from a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
MRK
TAK
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.