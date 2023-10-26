Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2023: BMY, MRK, TAK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.3% lower recently while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was declining by more than 5% after it posted a Q3 revenue of $10.97 billion, down from $11.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $10.96 billion.

Merck (MRK) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, up from $1.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.95. Merck was 0.6% lower pre-bell.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was down more than 3% after it reported first-half fiscal 2023 core earnings of 261 yen ($1.74) per share, a 9.4% decline from a year earlier.

