Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2022: TMO, IQV, BSX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was declining by more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $5.08 per diluted share, down from $5.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.82.

Iqvia (IQV) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.48 per diluted share, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. Iqvia was slipping past 3% recently.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was over 1% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.44.

