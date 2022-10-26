US Markets
TMO

Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2022: TMO, IQV, BSX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was declining by more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $5.08 per diluted share, down from $5.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.82.

Iqvia (IQV) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.48 per diluted share, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. Iqvia was slipping past 3% recently.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was over 1% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMOIQVBSXXLVIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular