Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2022: PCVX,UHS,PACB

Health care stocks were trending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) adding 1.4% in Wednesday trading. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also up 1.8% recently.

In company news, Vaxcyte (PCVX) rose more than 14% after pricing a $600 million public offering of 18.75 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $32 per share, below Tuesday's closing price of $34.86.

Universal Health Services (UHS) gained 13% after reporting Q3 non-GAAP net income of $2.54 per share, down from $2.67 per share a year ago but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue rose to $3.34 billion from $3.16 billion last year and also topped the $3.28 billion analyst mean.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) gained nearly 1%, easing from an early 9% advance, after saying it has started accepting orders for its Revio genetic sequencing technology. The company also said it began external beta testing of its Onso sequencing system and is expecting to start taking orders for the benchtop short-read DNA sequencing platform in early 2023.

