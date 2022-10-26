Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2022: EPIX,PCVX,UHS,PACB

Healthcare stocks were trading well below their best levels of the day Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) adding 0.9% in late trading. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also up 1.1% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

In company news, ESSA Pharma (EPIX) more than doubled in value on Wednesday, rising almost 170% in late trade, after the oncology therapies company said its EPI-7386 drug candidate was well-tolerated and safe at the doses tested during a Phase 1/2 study in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. More complete data will be released during an upcoming scientific conference, the company said.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) rose more than 15% after pricing a $600 million public offering of 18.75 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $32 per share, below Tuesday's closing price of $34.86.

Universal Health Services (UHS) gained nearly 13% after reporting Q3 non-GAAP net income of $2.54 per share, down from $2.67 per share a year ago but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue rose to $3.34 billion from $3.16 billion last year and also topped the $3.28 billion analyst mean.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) gained nearly 2%, easing from an early 9% advance, after saying it has started accepting orders for its Revio genetic sequencing technology. The company also said it began external beta testing of its Onso sequencing system and is expecting to start taking orders for the benchtop short-read DNA sequencing platform in early 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.