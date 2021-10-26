Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2021: MEDP,CDMO,MREO

Health care stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) up 0.4% apiece.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 0.2% in recent trade.

In company news, Medpace (MEDP) shares gained almost 14% after the clinical research contractor late Monday reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and guided FY21 earnings and revenue above analyst estimates. Medpace is also projecting FY22 revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.46 billion, topping the consensus forecast of $1.36 billion in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) shares jumped more than 13% after S&P Dow Jone Indices said the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization's stock will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index Friday before the start of trading.

Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) climbed 0.5% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted the company's alvelestat small-molecule oral medication an orphan drug designation for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that raises the risk of lung and liver disease.

