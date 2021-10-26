Health Care Sector Update for 10/26/2021: IINN,MEDP,CDMO,MREO

Health care stocks extended their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) more than tripled in price Tuesday, soaring 261% in late trade, after the Israeli medical device company signed an exclusive seven-year distribution agreement for its augmented respiration technology system with Madrid-based Anita Tecnica SL, with the deal estimated to be worth up to $66 million for Inspira, pending regulatory approvals in Spain and Portugal.

Medpace (MEDP) shares gained over 13% after the clinical research contractor late Monday reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and guided FY21 earnings and revenue above analyst estimates. Medpace is also projecting FY22 revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.46 billion, topping the consensus forecast of $1.36 billion in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) shares jumped almost 15% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization's stock will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index Friday before the start of trading.

Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) climbed 0.9% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted the company's alvelestat small-molecule oral medication an orphan drug designation for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disorder that raises the risk of lung and liver disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.