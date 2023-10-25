News & Insights

US Markets
SAVA

Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2023: SAVA, BTAI, ALKS, SONN

October 25, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks dropped late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.9%.

In corporate news, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares jumped almost 26% after it said that interim MRI data from people enrolled in a phase 3 trial for its drug candidate simufilam suggest that the treatment is not linked to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) said Wednesday an independent third-party review of the data from a site in its Tranquility II phase 3 trial showed "positive findings." Its shares surged 24%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares tumbled 27% after the company said it priced an about $4.6 million public offering of shares and warrants.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell 7.4% even after the company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAVA
BTAI
ALKS
SONN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.