Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2023: SAVA, BTAI, ALKS, SONN

Health care stocks dropped late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.9%.

In corporate news, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares jumped almost 26% after it said that interim MRI data from people enrolled in a phase 3 trial for its drug candidate simufilam suggest that the treatment is not linked to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) said Wednesday an independent third-party review of the data from a site in its Tranquility II phase 3 trial showed "positive findings." Its shares surged 24%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares tumbled 27% after the company said it priced an about $4.6 million public offering of shares and warrants.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell 7.4% even after the company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier.

