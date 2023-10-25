News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2023: OPCH, IART, ALKS

October 25, 2023

Health care stocks dropped Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.8%.

In corporate news, Option Care Health (OPCH) shares slumped 13% even after the company reported Q3 earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell 6.3% even after the company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.43.

Integra LifeSciences (IART) shares dropped 4.6% after Q3 adjusted earnings fell more than analysts expected.

