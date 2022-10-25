US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2022: TSHA, MEDP, CNC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.22% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) was gaining over 50% in value after announcing that Astellas Pharma will invest $50 million to acquire a 15% stake in the company.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) was up 29% after it reported Q3 earnings of $2.05 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.48.

Centene (CNC) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.23. Centene was over 3% lower recently.

