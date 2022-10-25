Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2022: REVB,TSHA,MEDP

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both adding about 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Revelation Biosciences (REVB) was trading almost 69% higher, easing from an early 105% advance, after Tuesday reporting positive results from a preclinical study showing its REVTx-300 drug candidate significantly lowered renal cortical fibrosis in patients with acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Phase 1 testing is expected to begin during the first half of 2023.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) rallied Tuesday, climbing nearly 62% in afternoon trading after overnight saying Japanese drug maker Astellas Pharma will invest $50 million to acquire a 15% stake in Taysha in addition to an exclusive option to license its TSHA-102 investigational treatment for Rett syndrome and its TSHA-120 gene therapy candidate for giant axonal neuropathy.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) gained over 38 after the drug and medical device development company late Monday beat analyst projections with its Q3 results and it also raised its guidance for FY22 net income and revenue above Wall Street expectations. It earned $2.05 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $383.7 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.48 per share and $357.2 million, respectively.

