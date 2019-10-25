Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2019: PSX,SWN,VAL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.22%

CVX +0.78%

COP +0.39%

SLB -0.64%

OXY +0.91%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was rising 21 cents to $56.44 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was climbing a penny to $61.68 per barrel, November natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead fractionally while the United States Natural Gas fund was little changed. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a more than 0.9% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Phillips 66 (PSX) rose almost 5% on Friday after the energy refinery and marketing company earlier reported non-GAAP net income of $3.11 per share, up from $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.63 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed 6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, earning $0.08 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $636 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted net income of $0.07 per share and $659.8 million in revenue.

(-) Valaris plc (VAL) dropped 7.6% on Friday. The offshore drilling company announced new contracts for two of its floater rigs and four jack-up rigs with a total contract backlog of $439.2 million for the current quarter and $1.22 billion during 2020 and $527.8 million in 2021. The marine well projects include work for Murphy Oil (MUR) in the US Gulf of Mexico, British Petroleum (BP) in Angola and London-listed Premier Oil in the North Sea.

