US Markets
PSX

Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2019: PSX,SWN,VAL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.22%

CVX +0.78%

COP +0.39%

SLB -0.64%

OXY +0.91%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was rising 21 cents to $56.44 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was climbing a penny to $61.68 per barrel, November natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead fractionally while the United States Natural Gas fund was little changed. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a more than 0.9% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Phillips 66 (PSX) rose almost 5% on Friday after the energy refinery and marketing company earlier reported non-GAAP net income of $3.11 per share, up from $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.63 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed 6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, earning $0.08 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $636 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted net income of $0.07 per share and $659.8 million in revenue.

(-) Valaris plc (VAL) dropped 7.6% on Friday. The offshore drilling company announced new contracts for two of its floater rigs and four jack-up rigs with a total contract backlog of $439.2 million for the current quarter and $1.22 billion during 2020 and $527.8 million in 2021. The marine well projects include work for Murphy Oil (MUR) in the US Gulf of Mexico, British Petroleum (BP) in Angola and London-listed Premier Oil in the North Sea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX SWN VAL

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular