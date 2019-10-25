Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2019: CGIX,IDXG,AMAG,RMD,UHS

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks rose Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a nearly 0.5% gain in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up just over 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cancer Genetics (CGIX) still was more than 10% higher this afternoon, easing from a 23% spike shortly after Friday's opening bell that followed the specialty drugmaker saying it has hired HC Wainwright & Co to assist with exploring its strategic options and identifying potential merger partners. The company, which late Thursday executed a 1-for-30 reverse split of its stock, also said it repaid about $10.8 million of outstanding debt this week, largely using a portion of the $21.5 million in net cash proceeds from the sale of its biopharma business to Interspace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) that closed Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) surged nearly 14% on Friday after the company said it will meet with an FDA advisory panel next week to discuss results from a post-approval study of its Makena injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth. While the trial found no statistically significant difference between the progestin medication and a placebo, missing the primary endpoint, the company said the Oct. 29 meeting is intended to help the Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs advisory committee to better understand and interpret the trial data.

(+) ResMed (RMD) climbed almost 13% after the medical device company late Thursday reported increases in its net income and revenue over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, also exceeding Wall Street projections. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.93 per share, up from $0.81 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 16% year-over-year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an adjusted profit of $0.87 per share at ResMed on $660.9 million in revenue.

(-) Universal Health Services (UHS) declined nearly 5% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.99 per share, down from $2.23 per share a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.30 per share non-GAAP profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also lowered its FY19 earnings forecast below the $10.21 per share Street view.

