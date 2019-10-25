Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2019: AMAG,RMD,UHS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.81%

PFE +1.08%

ABT +0.32%

MRK +0.04%

AMGN +0.09%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.5% gain in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 firmed 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling about 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) surged 16% on Friday after the company said it will meet with an FDA advisory panel next week to discuss results from a post-approval study of its Makena injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth. While the study found no statistically significance between the progestin medication and a placebo, missing the primary endpoint, the company said the Oct. 29 meeting is intended to help the Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs advisory committee to better understand and interpret the trial data.

In other sector news:

(+) ResMed (RMD) climbed 13% after the medical device company late Thursday reported increases in its net income and revenue over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, also exceeding Wall Street projections. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.93 per share, up from $0.81 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 16% year-over-year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an adjusted profit of $0.87 per share at ResMed on $660.9 million in revenue.

(-) Universal Health Services (UHS) declined nearly 5% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.99 per share, down from $2.23 per share a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.30 per share non-GAAP profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also lowered its FY19 earnings forecast below the $10.21 per share Street view.

