Health Care Sector Update for 10/25/2019: ACRS, SENS, HUM, UHS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.04%
PFE: -0.03%
ABT: +0.66%
MRK: -0.03%
AMGN: +0.01%
Health care heavyweights were mixed in pre-bell trading Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS), which was 8% higher amid positive results from its second phase 3 clinical trial of A-101 45% topical solution for the treatment of common warts, also known as verruca vulgaris.
(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was gaining more than 8% in value after saying health insurer Humana (HUM) has provided coverage for its Eversense CGM glucose monitoring system and insertion procedure for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
(-) Universal Health Services (UHS) was declining by more than 5% after it booked a Q3 adjusted net income of $1.99 per share, down from $2.23 per share a year ago and missing the $2.30 estimate compiled by Capital IQ.
