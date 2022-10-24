US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/24/2022: TCDA, PHG, PCVX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was over 1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.33%.

Tricida (TCDA) was shedding over 94% in value after saying its phase 3 trial assessing the ability of veverimer to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in patients with metabolic acidosis did not meet its primary endpoint.

Royal Philips (PHG) was over 2% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted income from continuing operations of 0.25 euros ($0.25) per diluted share, down from 0.40 euros a year earlier.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) was rallying past 78% after saying VAX-24, the company's investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, met the primary safety and tolerability objectives in its phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

