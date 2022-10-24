US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/24/2022: PCVX,AGTC,SYNC.L,TCDA

Health care stocks were leading Monday markets higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Vaxcyte (PCVX) climbed as much as 75% on Monday, reaching its best share price since November 2020, after saying its VAX-24 vaccine candidate to treat invasive pneumococcal disease met or exceeded established immunogenicity standards for all 24 serotypes at its conventional 2.2 microgram dose during phase 1/2 testing.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) gained more than 58% after the genetic therapies overnight said it agreed to a $23.5 million buyout offer from a newly created portfolio company of London-listed Syncona (SYNC.L), which will pay $0.34 in cash for each Applied share, representing a 42% premium over Friday's closing price, plus up to $50 million more in future payments based on the regulatory and commercial success of its clinical assets.

Tricida (TCDA) tumbled almost 95%, sinking to a worst-ever $0.56 a share, after the was shedding over 94% in value after saying its veverimer drug candidate did not reach its primary endpoint of slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease better than a placebo during phase 3 testing in patients with metabolic acidosis.

