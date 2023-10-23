Health Care Sector Update for 10/23/2023: ARVN, ROIV, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently inactive while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.4%.

Arvinas (ARVN) was gaining more than 5% after saying a phase 1/2 study of its investigational drug ARV-766 showed "broad efficacy" in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) was up more than 7% after saying it agreed to sell Telavant Holdings to Roche for an initial upfront payment of $7.1 billion.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo said Enhertu has been authorized in the EU as a monotherapy to treat adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a HER2 mutation and require systemic therapy following chemotherapy. AstraZeneca was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.