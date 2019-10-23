Health Care Sector Update for 10/23/2019: PDLI,ALXN,TMO,HEXO,HEXO.TO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.39%

PFE +0.71%

ABT +0.61%

MRK +1.66%

AMGN -0.65%

Health care stocks moderated somewhat this afternoon as biotech issues gave back most of their prior gains, with the Nasdaq Biotechnology index hanging on for a slightly more than 0.2% gain. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was climbing over 0.5% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.5% as a group.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) PDL BioPharma (PDLI) surged over 17% on Wednesday after Engine Capital urged the specialty drugmaker to explore ways to boost shareholder value, including a potential sale as well as other cost-cutting measures. Citing "disappointing" performance despite several changes in the company's capital allocation strategy over the past few years, Engine Capital said, "The market clearly does not believe in PDLI's ability to execute," and later chided management for a history of "value destructive investments."

In other sector news:

(+) Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) advanced almost 8% on Wednesday after the monoclonal antibodies company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.79 per share, improving on a $2.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.32 per share. Revenue grew 22.3% over year-ago levels to $1.26 billion, also edging past the $1.24 billion Street view.

(+) Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) rose over 5% after the medical instruments company raised its FY19 outlook after reporting adjusted Q3 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.94 per share, up from $2.62 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue climbed 5.9% year-over-year to $6.27 billion, also exceeding the $6.19 billion analyst mean.

(+) HEXO (HEXO) was nearly 4% higher after the Canadian cannabis company Wednesday announced plans for a CAD70 million private placement of 8% convertible debentures to an investment group that includes CEO Sebastien St-Louis and several Hexo board members. The three-year debentures can be converted into common Hexo shares at CAD3.16 apiece when mature. The company is using the net proceeds for working capital.

