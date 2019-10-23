Health Care Sector Update for 10/23/2019: ALXN,TMO,HEXO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.51%

PFE +0.69%

ABT +0.74%

MRK +1.40%

AMGN -0.56%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.8% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 gained almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) advanced 6.5% on Wednesday after the monoclonal antibodies company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.79 per share, improving on a $2.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $2.47. Revenue grew over year-ago levels to $1.26 billion, also edging past the $1.24 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) rose more than 6% after the medical instruments company raised its FY19 outlook after reporting adjusted Q3 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.94 per share, up from $2.62 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $2.89. Revenue climbed 5.9% year-over-year to $6.27 billion, also exceeding the $6.19 billion analyst mean.

(+) HEXO (HEXO) was more than 5% higher after the Canadian cannabis company Wednesday announced plans for a CAD70 million private placement of 8% convertible debentures to an investment group that includes CEO Sebastien St-Louis and several Hexo board members. The three-year debentures can be converted into common Hexo shares at CAD3.16 apiece when mature. The company is using the net proceeds for working capital.

