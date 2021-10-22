Health Care Sector Update for 10/22/2021: BFRA, OCUL, MTCR

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Biofrontera (BFRA) gained 5.1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a combination of its Ameluz prescription medication and the company's BF-RhodoLED XL red-light photodynamic therapy for the treatment of mild and moderate actinic keratoses on the face and scalp.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) dropped over 35% after saying its OTX-CSI cyclosporine intracanalicular insert failed to meet the primary endpoint of increasing tear production in patients with dry eye disease during phase II testing. The study did show improvement over baseline levels as soon as two weeks after insertion in signs of dry eye disease although those positive changes were not statistically significant compared the control vehicle after 12 weeks, the company said.

Metacrine (MTCR) tumbled almost 57% after the early-stage drugmaker said it was scrapping work on its MET642 drug candidate as a potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and instead focus its resources on developing the farnesoid X receptor agonist to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

