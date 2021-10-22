Health Care Sector Update for 10/22/2021: ATHA, ME, GTH, RAD

Health care stocks were relatively flat ahead of Friday's opening bell. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.1%.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) shares jumped 10% after the company named Mark Litton as its new CEO, replacing Leen Kawas, who resigned after an internal probe found that Kawas altered images in her 2011 doctoral dissertation and in at least four research papers she co-authored as a graduate student between 2011 to 2014.

Genetron Holdings (GTH) gained more than 2% as it entered into a deal with Jiangsu Fosun Pharmaceutical Sales Co., a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, to commercialize Seq-MRD, a molecular test for identifying minimal residual disease in patients with certain hematologic cancers.

23andMe Holding Co (ME) struck a deal to acquire Lemonaid Health, an on-demand platform for accessing medical care and pharmacy services online. ME shares were 2.2% lower following the news.

Rite Aid (RAD) shares were off 0.4% after the company filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of various securities.

