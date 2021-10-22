US Markets
ATHA

Health Care Sector Update for 10/22/2021: ATHA, ME, GTH, RAD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were relatively flat ahead of Friday's opening bell. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.1%.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) shares jumped 10% after the company named Mark Litton as its new CEO, replacing Leen Kawas, who resigned after an internal probe found that Kawas altered images in her 2011 doctoral dissertation and in at least four research papers she co-authored as a graduate student between 2011 to 2014.

Genetron Holdings (GTH) gained more than 2% as it entered into a deal with Jiangsu Fosun Pharmaceutical Sales Co., a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, to commercialize Seq-MRD, a molecular test for identifying minimal residual disease in patients with certain hematologic cancers.

23andMe Holding Co (ME) struck a deal to acquire Lemonaid Health, an on-demand platform for accessing medical care and pharmacy services online. ME shares were 2.2% lower following the news.

Rite Aid (RAD) shares were off 0.4% after the company filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of various securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATHA ME GTH RAD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular