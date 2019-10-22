Health Care Sector Update for 10/22/2019: OBLN,NLNK,BIIB,ARWR

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks gave back a portion of their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade climbing about 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising nearly 1.5% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) rose over 5% after the medical device company Tuesday said it was treating the first patients with its FDA-approved intra-gastric balloon at its newly opened Obalon Center for Weight Loss in San Diego. The US Food and Drug Administration cleared the nonsurgical device for weight loss and consisting of a balloon folded inside of a capsule that is swallowed by patients in September 2016. The company said it will provide additional details about the weight-loss center when it reports its Q3 financial results early next month. It generated nearly $2.2 million from sales of the balloon system during the first six months of 2019, down 47% from the comparable period last year.

In other sector news:

(+) Biogen (BIIB) was more than 26% higher in late trade after saying it plans to seek approval for an investigational treatment for early Alzheimer's disease from the US Food and Drug Administration. Separately, the company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $9.17 per share, up from $7.40 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.90 per share.

(+) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) climbed nearly 5% after a European Medicines Agency advisory committee recommended giving conditional marketing authorization to the company's V920 Ebola Zaire vaccine. The recommendation now moves to the full European Commission. Merck (MRK) is NewLink's partner for V920 development.

(+) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) advanced Tuesday, posting a 6.6% gain this afternoon after Chardan raised its price target for the genetic therapies company by $13 to $45 a share and reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

