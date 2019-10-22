Health Care Sector Update for 10/22/2019: NLNK,BIIB,ARWR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.56%

PFE +0.43%

ABT -0.07%

MRK -3.60%

AMGN +1.19%

Health care stocks were outpacing the broader Tuesday markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade climbing over 0.5% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising nearly 2.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) climbed more than 5% after an European Medicines Agency advisory committee recommended giving conditional marketing authorization to the company's V920 Ebola Zaire vaccine. The recommendation now moves to the full European Commission. Merck (MRK) is NewLink's partner for V920 development.

In other sector news:

(+) Biogen (BIIB) was more than 30% higher after saying it plans to seek approval for an investigational treatment for early Alzheimer's disease from the US Food and Drug Administration. Separately, the company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $9.17 per share, up from $7.40 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.90 per share.

(+) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) advanced Tuesday, posting a 6% gain at midday after Chardan raised its price target for the genetic therapies company by $13 to $45 a share and reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.