Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2022: MRNA,THC,IMUX

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.3%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) rose 9.2% after SVB Securities raised its stock rating for the messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines producer to market perform from underperform and also increased its price target for Moderna shares by $27 to $101.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) tumbled as much as 31% to reach its lowest share price since November 2020 after the hospital chain reported year-over-year declines in its Q3 results and it also lowered its forecast for FY22 revenue below analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.44 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $4.8 billion in Q3 revenue, down from an adjusted profit of $1.99 per share and $4.89 billion in revenue during the year-ago period although the Q3 results topped their respective analyst means.

Immunic (IMUX) plunged nearly 79% to touch a record low of $1.965 a share after the immunotherapy company an interim analysis showed patients in the placebo arm of a phase 1b trial of its IMU-935 drug candidate in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis experienced declines in symptoms at roughly the same rates as patients in the active arms of the ongoing double-blind study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.