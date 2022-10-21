Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2022: LEGN, JNJ, MRNA, THC, IMUX

Health care stocks continued to advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 2.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 2.8%.

In company news, Legend Biotech (LEGN) gained 6.2% after late Thursday saying it previously understated the original value of a December 2017 license agreement allowing Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit to develop its cilta-cel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell cancer therapy. Legend plans on restating the financial results for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, and for the first three months of 2022, to correct its revenue recognition for the deal, the company said in a regulatory filing, adding the changes will not affect its cash flow, cash position or liquidity. J&J shares also were 2.2% higher this afternoon.

Moderna (MRNA) added 8.4% after SVB Securities raised its stock rating for the genetic medicines company to market perform from underperform and also increased its price target for Moderna shares by $27 to $101.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) tumbled as much as 31% to reach its lowest share price since November 2020 after the hospital chain reported year-over-year declines in its Q3 results and it also lowered its forecast for FY22 revenue below analyst estimates.

Immunic (IMUX) plunged nearly 79% to touch a record low of $1.965 a share after an interim analysis showed patients in the placebo arm of its phase 1b trial of its IMU-935 drug candidate in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis experienced declines in symptoms at roughly the same rates as patients in the active arms of the ongoing double-blind study.

