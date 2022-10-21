Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2022: IMUX, HCA, BHVN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 1.0% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.2% recently.

Immunic (IMUX) was retreating by over 73% after saying a pre-planned interim analysis of its phase 1b trial of IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis revealed the group averages for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index reductions in the two active arms of the study "did not separate" from placebo at four weeks.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was slipping nearly 5% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $3.93 per diluted share, down from $4.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.86.

Biohaven (BHVN) was up nearly 2% after it priced a public offering of 25 million common shares at $10.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.