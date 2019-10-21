Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2019: FOMX,TEVA,ASRT,ARPO,BNGO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.31%

PFE +0.04%

ABT -1.13%

MRK -0.12%

AMGN +0.15%

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling nearly 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 1.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) climbed nearly 2% on Monday after the specialty pharmaceuticals company said it has negotiated a settlement and license agreement with a rival Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) for its Finacea topical foam to treat rosacea. The companies did not release details of the proposed deal, which is subject to the Federal Trade Commission and US Department of Justice reviews.

In other sector news:

(+) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) jumped 18% after the specialty drugmaker said it was exploring its strategic options, including a potential sale. It also said company president Joseph Gardner was now CEO, succeeding Stephen Hoffman, while vice president for finance Gina Marek was taking over as chief financial officer from Michael Rogers.

(-) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) tumbled 39% to an all-time low of $0.71 a share after Monday saying it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration concluding the new drug application for an injectable formulation of its cosyntropin hormone concentrate as a potential way to diagnose adrenocortical insufficiency did not adequately achieve "certain pharmacodynamic parameters."

(-) Bionano Genomics (BNGO) shares plunged almost 44% on Monday after the genome analytics company priced an $18 million public offering of 20.94 million common shares at 86 cents apiece, representing a 54.7% discount to Friday's closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy another share for 86 cents for each share they purchased in the original offering. It expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

