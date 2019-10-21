Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2019: ASRT,ARPO,BNGO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling over 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) tumbled 28% to an all-time low of $0.71 a share after Monday saying it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration concluding the new drug application for an injectable formulation of its cosyntropin hormone concentrate as a potential way to diagnose adrenocortical insufficiency did not adequately achieve "certain pharmacodynamic parameters."

In other sector news:

(+) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) jumped 20% after the specialty drugmaker said it was exploring its strategic options, including a potential sale. It also said company president Joseph Gardner was now CEO, succeeding Stephen Hoffman, while vice president for finance Gina Marek was taking over as chief financial officer from Michael Rogers.

(-) Bionano Genomics (BNGO) shares plunged almost 41% on Monday after pricing an $18 million public offering of 20.94 million shares of its common stock at 86 cents apiece, representing a 54.7% discount to Friday's closing price. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at 86 cents for each share they purchased. The genome analytics company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, sales and marketing activiteis, general and administrative matters and working capital.

