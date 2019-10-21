Health Care Sector Update for 10/21/2019: ARPO, OPK, DHR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.59%

PFE: +0.36%

ABT: +0.06%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), which was surging more than 13% after it outlined a shakeup of its top management and said its board is starting to explore a range of strategic alternatives, including an acquisition.

(+) Opko Health (OPK) and Pfizer (PFE) reported that the phase 3 trial evaluating somatrogon in pre-pubertal children with growth-hormone deficiency met its primary endpoint. Opko was up around 17% after the news, while Pfizer was marginally higher.

In other sector news:

(-) Danaher (DHR) was slightly lower after it agreed sell certain businesses to Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius AG for about $750 million.

