Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2023: SGMT, LIPO, ARQT, JAZZ

Health care stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In corporate news, Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) shares jumped 10%. The company, which is developing fatty acid synthase inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, said its management will participate in a "fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings" on Tuesday.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) shares surged nearly 30% after it said Friday the US Food and Drug Administration approved an investigational new drug application for a phase 2a trial to assess the safety and efficacy of LP-310 in patients with symptomatic oral lichen planus.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was retreating 18% after it priced an underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants for expected gross proceeds of $100 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, breakup, or business divestures, Bloomberg reported late Thursday. Its shares rose 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.