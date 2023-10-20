Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2023: LIPO, ARQT, JAZZ

Health care stocks were edging up Friday afternoon, with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In company news, Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) shares surged 45% after it said Friday the US Food and Drug Administration approved an Investigational new drug application for a phase 2a trial to assess the safety and efficacy of LP-310 in patients with symptomatic oral lichen planus.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was retreating by over 18% after it priced an underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants for expected gross proceeds of $100 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, breakup, or divesting parts of the business, Bloomberg reported late Thursday. Its shares rose 3.1%.

