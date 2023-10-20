Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2023: ISRG, JAZZ, ARQT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.2%.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) was slipping past 5% after it reported a Q3 revenue of $1.74 billion, up from $1.56 billion a year earlier but still missing the $1.77 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, breakup, or divesting parts of the business, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals was gaining over 5% in value pre-bell.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was retreating by over 19% after it priced an underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants for expected gross proceeds of $100 million.

