Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2022: TALS,HOOK,DGX

Health care stocks were edging lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.1%.

In company news, Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) was slumping nearly 42%, earlier sinking over 52% to a record low of $1.16 a share, after saying Thursday one of the three patients with acute graft-versus-host disease participating in a phase 3 study of its FRC001 drug candidate in kidney transplant recipients died earlier this week. The patient was recently hospitalized with grade IV graft-versus-host disease complicated by serious infections that led to respiratory and renal failures, it said.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) gained 5.6% after the medical testing company reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.36 per share on $2.49 billion in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls looking for 2.19 per share and $2.34 billion, respectively.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) rallied Thursday, climbing more than 11%, after announcing a new strategic collaboration and licensing deal with Swiss drug maker Roche to develop its HB-700 for KRAS-mutated cancers as well as a second arenaviral immunotherapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Hookipa will receive a $25 million upfront cash payment and up to $930 million in milestone payments for both programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.