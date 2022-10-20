US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2022: PRME,TALS,HOOK,DGX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks extended their declines Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Prime Medicine (PRME) was finishing its first day as a publicly traded company 8.8% lower, giving back an early 12% gain for the genetic therapies company overnight pricing an upsized $175 million initial public offering of nearly 10.3 million shares at $17 eachj, the midpoint of its expected $16-to-$18 range. The company and underwriters added almost 1.4 million more shares to the deal shortly before the IPO price, increasing its gross proceeds by $23.7 million over its original plans.

Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) was slumping nearly 46%, earlier sinking over 52% to a record low of $1.16 a share, after saying Thursday one of the three patients with acute graft-versus-host disease participating in a phase 3 study of its FRC001 drug candidate in kidney transplant recipients died earlier this week. The patient was recently hospitalized with grade IV graft-versus-host disease complicated by serious infections that led to respiratory and renal failures, it said.

To the upside, Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) climbed 5.8% after announcing a new strategic collaboration and licensing deal with Swiss drug maker Roche to develop its HB-700 for KRAS-mutated cancers as well as a second arenaviral immunotherapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Hookipa will receive a $25 million upfront cash payment and up to $930 million in milestone payments for both programs.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) gained 6.4% after the medical testing company reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.36 per share on $2.49 billion in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls looking for $2.19 and $2.34 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TALSHOOKDGX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular