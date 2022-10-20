Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2022: PRME,TALS,HOOK,DGX

Health care stocks extended their declines Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Prime Medicine (PRME) was finishing its first day as a publicly traded company 8.8% lower, giving back an early 12% gain for the genetic therapies company overnight pricing an upsized $175 million initial public offering of nearly 10.3 million shares at $17 eachj, the midpoint of its expected $16-to-$18 range. The company and underwriters added almost 1.4 million more shares to the deal shortly before the IPO price, increasing its gross proceeds by $23.7 million over its original plans.

Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) was slumping nearly 46%, earlier sinking over 52% to a record low of $1.16 a share, after saying Thursday one of the three patients with acute graft-versus-host disease participating in a phase 3 study of its FRC001 drug candidate in kidney transplant recipients died earlier this week. The patient was recently hospitalized with grade IV graft-versus-host disease complicated by serious infections that led to respiratory and renal failures, it said.

To the upside, Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) climbed 5.8% after announcing a new strategic collaboration and licensing deal with Swiss drug maker Roche to develop its HB-700 for KRAS-mutated cancers as well as a second arenaviral immunotherapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Hookipa will receive a $25 million upfront cash payment and up to $930 million in milestone payments for both programs.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) gained 6.4% after the medical testing company reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.36 per share on $2.49 billion in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls looking for $2.19 and $2.34 billion, respectively.

