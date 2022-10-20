Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2022: DGX, TCDA, HTGC, DNLI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping by 0.02%.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.36 per diluted share, down from $3.96 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.19. Shares of the company were trading slightly higher recently.

Tricida (TCDA) added more than 1% after saying that it has entered into a $125 million debt facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC), with $100 million of the amount available for drawdown at Tricida's option subject to the achievement of certain milestones.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) was down more than 4% after pricing an underwritten public offering of about 10.4 million common shares at $26.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $275 million.

