Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2021: LMDX, ABT, TMO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.40% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat in recent activity.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) was gaining over 22% in value as the company has received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization for emergency use of its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test in India.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was climbing past 4% as it reported adjusted Q3 earnings from continuing operations of $1.40 per diluted share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was up more than 2% after it priced an offering of US dollar-denominated senior notes with a total principal amount of $5.85 billion.

