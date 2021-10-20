Health Care Sector Update for 10/20/2021: ABT,LMDX,ANTM,MITO

Health care stocks eased only slightly from their market-leading gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.5% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.1 this afternoon.

In company news, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) climbed 3.3% after reporting improved Q3 net income and revenue and raised its FY21 earnings forecast, with its top-line results benefitting by ongoing sales of its COVID-19 testing products. Excluding one-time items, the health care products company earned $1.40 per share, up from $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales increased 23.5% to $10.93 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $0.95 per share adjusted profit on $9.56 billion in sales.

LumiraDx (LMDX) rose almost 13% after Indian regulators approved emergency use of the company's SARS-CoV-2 antigen test. The 12-minute test demonstrated a 97.6% positive agreement and 96.6% negative agreement during clinical testing in patients within the first 12 days of symptom.

Anthem (ANTM) advanced 7.8% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding analyst forecasts and also raising its FY21 profit outlook. Excluding one-time items, the health care insurance carrier earned $6.79 per share on $35.82 billion in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $6.37 per share adjusted profit on $35.35 billion in revenue.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) fell over 10% after the US Food and Drug Administration declined to accept the new drug application for its Elamipretide drug candidate to treat Barth syndrome, saying the application did not include sufficient data to support a substantive review.

